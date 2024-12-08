Skip to main content
Family marks 14 years since Pauline Diaz’s disappearance

Daughters of missing woman continue to search for their mother after her disappearance in 2010

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Missing woman Pauline Diaz. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Pauline Diaz is still searching for her after 14 long years.

Diaz went missing after leaving work on Dec. 7, 2010. Diaz’s daughters, Juanita Diaz and Paula Martinez, have saved money to offer a $25,000 reward for tips leading to finding their mother.

“Me and my sister have worked very hard to keep her case open,” Juanita said.

Diaz was last seen leaving her job at H-E-B on Goliad Road and Southeast Military Drive. Diaz’s truck was found 30 minutes away in Floresville near her estranged husband’s home.

Juanita and Paula told KSAT they were planning to help their mother get a restraining order against the husband on Dec. 8, but that never happened.

“We never made it there,” Paula said. “Dec. 7, right after she was leaving the parking lot, that was it, the last place she was seen alive.”

Pauline’s daughters said they just want to know what happened to their mother, especially since they’re told tips are still coming in.

“[The billboard] has brought a tip, and it has been forwarded to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office recently,” Paula said. “That was because they saw the billboard.”

Juanita and Paula have worked to place billboards with their mother’s picture and contact information for tips around San Antonio and Floresville.

Despite newer tips, closure looks a little different for each of them.

“Closure for me will be the day I die,” Paula said. “I’m never going to be done grieving her.”

“To me, closure is that she’s alive and she does come back,” Juanita said. “But if she’s gone and someone’s done away with her, we will never get closure.”

If you have a tip about where Diaz could be, contact BCSO at 210-335-TIPS.

About the Authors
Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

Ricardo Moreno headshot

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

