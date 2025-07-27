Faithful Dallas Cowboys fan shares commitment to be first in line at training camp opening ceremony

ONXARD, Calif. – Faithful Dallas Cowboys fans never disappoint when it comes to showing up and supporting their team.

On Saturday, the Cowboys held their training camp opening ceremony, featuring a performance by the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and remarks from owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones to fans filling the bleachers.

Before the ceremony began, the KSAT 12 Sports team spoke with fans who lined up early in the morning to secure their spot along the fence of the practice fields.

Some arrived as early as 5 a.m. for the 11:15 a.m. event, while one longtime fan showed up at 2 a.m. to continue his streak of more than 20 years being first in line for the opening ceremony.

Watch the video player above to hear from dedicated Cowboys fans in Oxnard, California.

