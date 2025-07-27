Dallas Cowboys kick off 2025 training camp with opening ceremony

ONXARD, Calif. – The Dallas Cowboys held their opening ceremony on Saturday, officially kicking off the team’s 2025 training camp.

Charles Haley, a five-time Super Bowl champion and Cowboys great, addressed the crowd. Haley had Cowboy fans sing “Happy Birthday” to Charlotte Jones Anderson, the Cowboys’ executive vice president and chief brand officer, who celebrated her birthday Saturday.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders then took the field to perform, and they got the fans excited.

Oxnard Mayor Luis A. McArthur spoke briefly before introducing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“Let me just say this on behalf of the Cowboys, the former Cowboys, and the Cowboys that are here and the organization, thank you, thank you, thank you for being such a supporter of the Cowboys,” Jones said.

Haley won three of his Super Bowls with the Cowboys and two more with the San Francisco 49ers. Jones made sure to praise Haley.

“Let me say this while I’ve got your attention,” Jones said. “Charles Haley spoke to you first. You won’t see, be near, anybody that has won five Super Bowl rings. Now my dream, I covet having some of the players that you’re going to see out here practicing in a minute, and our Cowboys, I want them to have five Super Bowl rings, some of those have got the talent to do it.”

After the opening ceremony, the Cowboys practiced for about 90 minutes before meeting with the media on the field.

