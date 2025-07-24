CeeDee Lamb backs Schottenheimer’s call for discipline at Cowboys Training Camp

OXNARD, Calif. – A scuffle disrupted the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp Wednesday, stopping practice during 11-on-11 drills.

Safety Markquese Bell threw a punch at rookie tight end Tyler Neville, with cornerback Troy Pride caught in the scrum. Pride took a hit to the neck—but returned to practice without missing a beat.

This was the second fight in two days, prompting head coach Brian Schottenheimer to address the situation.

He stopped practice, huddled the team, and demanded discipline, threatening to eject players for further punches.

Schottenheimer called for a “Yes, coach” response, earning praise from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“I do love what (Schottenheimer) is doing here,” said Lamb. “We’ve got to instill more discipline between the guys, myself included, even if I’m not a part of it, I can do a better job of leading these guys and understanding the situation.”

Lamb criticized the incident, noting the ‘ramp up’ phase without pads increases risks.

“I get it that you’re angry, but we don’t have no pads on—like it’s literally no protection. So, whatever you do is going to hurt us as a team and as a unit.”

Healthy after a tough 2024, Lamb is excited to be back at camp, absent since 2023.

“I don’t think anyone here is more excited than me—maybe Sam Williams—it’s kind of a debate, we’ll see. But no, I love every part of being here with the guys and grinding, even when I’m tired, I think about last year when I wasn’t here, when I wasn’t tired and just doing the things that I love with my team and being better on my craft.”

Lamb is building a bond with new wide receiver George Pickens. “Honestly, it’s just the type of receiver that we both are and that we see in each other and the expected greatness that we see in each other. As for GP, man, I want him to get everything that he’s deserved in his career. Obviously, there’s a narrative wrapped around him, which I haven’t seen yet.”

The duo debuted a touchdown celebration.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens’ new joint touchdown celebration; Lamb said the two practiced it over the course of two days and does NOT think it should warrant a fine come time for its NFL debut. pic.twitter.com/gPcYcH7mUx — Mary Rominger (@KSATMaryRom) July 24, 2025

“Nah, I don’t want to give any description, but as far as working on it, it took us two days.”

“No, I’ll pay the fine, but it shouldn’t be a fine,” said Lamb. “But Lord knows they love to give it to us, so myself personally. So we’ll see. Are you expecting to be fined for that? I’m not, but, I mean, we’ll see.”

Lamb addressed Micah Parsons’ contract situation, drawing from his own 2024 holdout. “Mike knows I love him,” said Lamb. “Being in this situation, obviously playing this media game with Jerry is not the best. It’s not fun, it’s not recommended. I’m not indulging in any of the craziness that they got going, but I do want Micah to get paid.”