Dallas Cowboys take a breather following three days at training camp

OXNARD, Calif. – Following a relatively calm day of training camp on Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys players are off on Friday.

It’s the first break for the Cowboys’ players after three straight days of practice.

There was a light scuffle on Thursday when wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Kemon Hall had to be separated by tight end Jake Ferguson.

On Wednesday, there was a fight when defensive back Marques Bell threw a punch at tight end Tyler Nevell. Bell missed and hit cornerback Troy Pride instead.

The fight prompted head coach Brian Schottenheimer to stop practice, gather the team and say that throwing punches is not allowed.

Cowboys starting right tackle Terence Steele did not practice Thursday due to a right ankle injury. He was held out as a precaution. The Cowboys have not released any information about his status, but at this point, it does not appear to be a serious injury.

Training camp will resume Saturday with the opening ceremony, followed by practice and player availability.

The Cowboys will hold their first padded practice on Sunday. Team owner Jerry Jones is scheduled to meet with the media for one-on-one interviews.

