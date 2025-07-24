Steele alum Terence Steele leads Cowboys’ offensive line in sixth NFL season

OXNARD, Calif. – The elder statesman of the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line can draw his origins to the San Antonio area.

Steele High School alum and starting right tackle Terence Steele said he is enjoying himself at yet another Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.

“For me, personally, it’s been awesome,” Steele told KSAT 12 Sports. “It’s my fifth year out here, sixth year on the team. So, I love being out here in Cali. Team-wise, I mean, it has been going awesome. You can tell early on it’s very competitive. That’s head coach (Brian) Schottenheimer’s motto to the team: ‘Compete every day.’ And it’s been showing for sure.”

Schottenheimer is entering his first year as an NFL head coach. From the top of the roster to the bottom, Steele and the Cowboys said they appreciate how he’s handling the team.

“Yeah, I love him. He brings a lot of energy. He’s very authentic,” Steele said. “You know, he cares about the players. Really truly takes the time to get to know each and every single one of us. And, yeah, we love that about him.”

Since Zack Martin retired after 11 seasons in Arlington, Steele is now the most tenured starter on the Cowboys’ O-line.

“I know. It’s wild,” Steele said. “I’m going on my sixth year here, and I still feel very young at heart, but I know that I have to be mature for the guys. And I feel like I am already, just as a person. So, no, I definitely take it at face value. I know I got (sic) to be there — be a leader for the guys — so, it’s exciting.”

Off the field, Steele said he recently bought his mother a brand-new house. Steele’s mom, Stephanie, was still living in San Antonio.

“She’s been there the whole time I’ve been in college and been in the pros,” Steele said. “You know, she loves San Antonio, but I wanted to get her closer to me, so I moved her up there to Dallas.” Yeah, and I’m super excited. She’s actually not even moved in yet. I am excited to get her up there.”

