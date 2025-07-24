Mary’s daily grind: The people you’ll meet at Dallas Cowboys training camp

OXNARD, Calif. – KSAT 12’s coverage of the Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, continues as the team hits the field for their second practice.

This week, KSAT Sports Now introduced “Mary’s Daily Grind,” a new segment featuring KSAT 12’s Mary Rominger where she shares a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboys’ training camp experience.

Check out the video above as Mary meets a San Antonio couple who made it out to the West Coast for camp. Plus, she interviews one of the camp’s volunteers.

