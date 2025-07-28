US Rep. Greg Casar calls ICE arrests in downtown San Antonio ‘disturbing,’ to meet with Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar spoke outside the San Antonio Immigration Court.

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Rep. Greg Casar called arrests outside the San Antonio Immigration Court “disturbing” during a news conference on Monday and vowed to take up the matter with Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones.

The news conference about immigration court proceedings and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests was held near a charter bus parked outside the immigration Court at 800 Dolorosa St.

“This morning I just witnessed the most disturbing government proceedings I’ve ever seen,” Casar said.

Casar said he watched ICE agents detain a Venezuelan man with legal immigration status after his court hearing.

He said ICE agents were present both inside and outside the courthouse during the hearing, which ended with a case dismissal.

He said the man was placed on the bus after walking out the door.

“Every day working people in San Antonio are showing up to court, getting a lawyer and being told ‘We’re not hearing your case’,” Casar said.

Austin City Council member and immigration attorney Chito Vela also spoke at the news conference.

He claimed that the court’s conduct undermines clients’ right to a fair trial.

“How can I, as an attorney, in good faith, tell my clients to appear in court when I know they are highly likely to be arrested and quickly deported,” Vela said.

Casar believes that the court should allow for cases to be heard online in a virtual hearing.

He said he will further discuss immigration court proceedings with Jones.

ICE previously told KSAT that agents have the authority to arrest immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission — even outside of court hearings.

