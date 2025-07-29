Edgewood ISD to host Back To School Job Fair this Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood ISD will be hosting a job fair on Thursday on the West Side, according to a press release.

The district is looking for job seekers and community members to attend its Back To School Job Fair on July 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Recommended Videos

The event will take place at the Edgewood Gym in the 4100 block of Eldridge Avenue near Southwest 36 Street.

The district said this is part of a continued effort to recruit “passionate and qualified professionals” to serve its students.

Various department representatives will be on-site to discuss the open positions available, qualifications needed and benefits.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early online through their Careers website before the Job Fair.

Additionally, candidates should bring the following items to keep the process smooth:

Driver’s license

Personal email address

Social Security number

An updated resume

Employment history

Contact information for current and past supervisors, such as an email and phone number

You can learn more about Edgewood ISD on the district’s website.