Kerrville food pantry sees surge in need after deadly flooding

KERRVILLE, Texas – A monthly food distribution effort in Kerrville nearly doubled in size Monday morning as families across Kerr County continue to recover from the devastating Fourth of July floods.

Kerrville First United Methodist Church hosted its Mega Food Pantry at Light on the Hill, drawing hundreds more than usual, with some residents lining up as early as midnight.

Typically serving about 300 families, organizers said this month’s turnout reflected the urgent need following record flooding that left more than 100 people dead and many more displaced.

“We’re used to helping, but after the Fourth of July flood, we knew the need would be greater,” said Tine Box, Light on the Hill administrator. “That’s what’s holding us together — God’s love and our community’s desire to help one another.”

Volunteers of all ages packed boxes of fresh food and supplies to distribute throughout the morning. For many, the help couldn’t come soon enough.

“We’re low income and we need the extra help,” said one woman who stops by every month.

Another woman, sitting in line for hours, said the timing of the pantry was critical.

“It did come at a time that I really needed it,” she said. “I feel really blessed.”

Some residents shared stories of hardship in the weeks following the flood.

“I was stuck in for two weeks,” one woman said. “So this is necessary more than ever.”

Church leaders said additional long-term help is also in motion. Mercy Chefs, a nonprofit known for providing fresh cooked meals, is now working to set up at the church to serve hot food as needed.

“We’re excited to get our community back,” Box said. “It won’t be what it was, but it will be better.”

Despite the tragedy and ongoing recovery, organizers say the resilience and gratitude of the community remain as strong as ever.

