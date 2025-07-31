I-35 northbound closure at Loop 1604 planned for Friday night

SAN ANTONIO – The mainlanes of northbound Interstate 35 at the intersection of Loop 1604 will be for column maintenance Friday night, according to a Texas Department of Transportation news release.

The closure will begin 8 p.m. Friday, and run through 6 a.m. Saturday, subject to weather.

Recommended Videos

The department provided a list of detours for areas affected:

Loop 1604 eastbound: Drivers should exit onto the northbound I-35 frontage road at the Pat Booker Road exit. They will then turn around at the Pat Booker Road intersection to access the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road. Drivers can then enter onto Loop 1604 westbound, then to the northbound I-35 ramp.

I-35 northbound: Drivers should take the Pat Booker Road exit onto the northbound I-35 frontage road. They can then use the turnaround at the Pat Booker Road intersection to access the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road. Drivers can then enter onto Loop 1604 westbound, then to the northbound I-35 ramp.

I-35 southbound to eastbound Loop 1604: Drivers should take the Pat Booker Road exit to access the northbound I-35 frontage road. They can then continue to the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road and continue through the Pat Booker Road intersection. They can then use the next ramp to enter Loop 1604 eastbound.

The construction is a part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion Program, the news release states.

The program seeks to expand 20 miles of I-35 in Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe Counties, according to TxDOT’s website, and will create three new lanes in each direction.