Man found guilty of manslaughter in connection with crash that killed motorcyclist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 40-year-old man was found guilty of manslaughter on Friday in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist in 2022.

Federico Chavez faces two to 20 years in prison. His punishment phase is currently underway.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 near Loop 1604 and U.S. Highway 181.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said the driver of a pickup truck, later identified as Chavez, struck and ran over a motorcycle.

The man on the motorcycle, Lewis Earl Fender, 58, was hospitalized with severe injuries and died, authorities stated.

The sheriff’s office discovered that Chavez was driving recklessly, which contributed to the crash.

Witnesses told investigators that Chavez passed vehicles in a no-passing zone, drove at a high rate of speed, failed to yield and tailgated the motorcycle.

There were also open alcoholic beverage containers inside Chavez’s vehicle, BCSO stated.

