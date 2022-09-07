Driver arrested for manslaughter after head-on collision with motorcyclist, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a driver one day after he crashed into a motorcyclist.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday, BCSO deputies responded to a crash between a pickup truck and motorcycle near Loop 1604 and Highway 181.

Deputies learned that a pickup truck struck the motorcyclist, throwing him to the ground and running over the motorcycle.

The man on the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with major injuries, where he later died. On Tuesday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 58-year-old Lewis Earl Fender.

During the investigation, authorities said they discovered that the driver of the truck, Federico Chavez, had been driving recklessly.

Witnesses reported that Chavez had been passing vehicles in a no-passing zone, driving at a high rate of speed, failing to yield, as well as tailgating the motorcycle. Additionally, investigators found open alcoholic beverage containers inside the vehicle.

The 37-year-old man was placed under arrest for manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

Chavez is being held at the Bexar County Jail on a $100,000 bond.