BCSO searching for 13-year-old girl last seen near Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared Sunday in San Antonio near the Medical Center.

Elina Santiago was last seen at a Starbucks in the Medical Center, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, grey sweatpants, and black vans shoes.

Elina has a heart-shaped tattoo on the top of her left hand and may be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

Those found to be harboring the teenager may face charges for Harboring a Runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor, with up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000. Additional charges include Interfering with Child Custody, a State Jail Felony, with up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000.

