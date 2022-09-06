77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

BCSO searching for 13-year-old girl last seen near Medical Center

Elina Santiago was last seen Sunday at a Starbucks

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Missing
BCSO searches for missing 13-year-old girl. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared Sunday in San Antonio near the Medical Center.

Elina Santiago was last seen at a Starbucks in the Medical Center, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, grey sweatpants, and black vans shoes.

Elina has a heart-shaped tattoo on the top of her left hand and may be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

Those found to be harboring the teenager may face charges for Harboring a Runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor, with up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000. Additional charges include Interfering with Child Custody, a State Jail Felony, with up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email