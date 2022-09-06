94º

Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with truck on SE Side

The crash occurred near Loop 1604 and Highway 181

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Bexar County Sheriffs Office, BCSO, Crash
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has closed a portion of the roadway after a motorcyclist collided with a truck.

At approximately 9 p.m. Monday, BCSO deputies responded to a fatal crash between a truck and motorcycle near Loop 1604 and Highway 181. BCSO shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway.

According to authorities, the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike to the ground in the crash, leaving them with major injuries.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

