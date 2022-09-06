Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with truck on SE Side

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has closed a portion of the roadway after a motorcyclist collided with a truck.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has closed a portion of the roadway after a motorcyclist collided with a truck.

At approximately 9 p.m. Monday, BCSO deputies responded to a fatal crash between a truck and motorcycle near Loop 1604 and Highway 181. BCSO shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway.

According to authorities, the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike to the ground in the crash, leaving them with major injuries.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.