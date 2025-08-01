RECALL ROUNDUP: IKEA garlic presses, Backyard Kids play kitchens, Dorel kitchen steppers pulled for safety

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular brands are recalling products, including IKEA garlic presses, Dorel kitchen steppers, and Backyard Kids play kitchens, because they could pose serious safety hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Recommended Videos

Backyard Kids Model Play Kitchens

Backyard Kids recalled 192,000 KidKraft Farm to Table Model Play Kitchens.

The CPSC said children’s clothing can get caught on the hooks used to hang toy kitchen accessories, which can pose a strangulation hazard.

One death has been reported in February 2023. According to the CPSC, a 23-month-old in Oregon died from asphyxiation after his shirt was caught on one of the hooks.

The original company that created the model kitchens, KidKraft, filed for bankruptcy in May 2024, the CPSC said. Backyard Kids, a toy company from Plano, Texas, has voluntarily agreed to recall the affected products.

The play kitchens were sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and KidKraft.com from 2018 to July 2025, the CPSC said.

The CPSC advises owners to take the products away from children and remove the hooks.

You can conduct Backyard Kids through this recall website to get free replacement hooks.

You can find the recall information here.

Dorel Home Furnishings Kitchen Steppers

Dorel is recalling around 302,000 of its Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Steppers because the safety bar can detach or break while in use, posing a serious fall risk.

The company has gotten 34 reports of the bar detaching or breaking, with two incidents resulting in head injuries, the CPSC said.

These were sold at Target, Home Depot, Sam’s Wholesale Club, Walmart, and Lowe’s stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, and Overstock.com.

According to the CPSC, if you have one, stop using it and keep it away from children.

Contact Dorel to receive a free repair kit, which includes installation instructions, a warning label and a sliding locking mechanism that attaches to the safety bar to keep it from detaching.

You can find the recall information here.

IKEA Garlic Presses

IKEA is recalling 43,830 of its 365+ VARDEFULL garlic presses because small metal pieces could come off the presses and pose a laceration hazard.

The CPSC said IKEA has received 10 reports of this occurring globally, with three resulting in lacerations and finger splinters. As of this writing, no incidents have been reported in the U.S.

These products were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online from March 2025 to May 2025.

If you have this garlic press, the CPSC said you should stop using it and return it to any IKEA store for a refund.

If you are unable to return it to a store, contact IKEA for disposal and refund instructions.

A receipt or other proof of purchase is not required for this refund.

You can find the recall information here.