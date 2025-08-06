Kerrville Pets Alive warns local owners to keep pets out of contaminated river water

Kite, a human remains and detection (HRD) dog from South Carolina, is helping locate victims of the deadly Hill Country floods.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerrville Pets Alive is warning local families to keep their pets — and themselves — out of the Guadalupe River for the time being.

The nonprofit shelter said the river water in Kerrville has contaminants that can pose a serious health hazard to pets.

Recommended Videos

Experts are estimating it will be weeks before the river is cleared of the contaminants, according to a Facebook post from KPA.

Many search and rescue dogs who were deployed during the flood have experienced gastrointestinal distress from drinking or being exposed to contaminated water.

These dogs are currently being cared for by Dr. Debra Zoran, a professor at Texas A&M University.

Zoran is also the Director of Texas A&M’s VET FEMA IST, and a Veterinarian for their Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue, KPA said.

KPA said even fast-moving floodwater can pose a serious health risk. This includes:

Human waste from overflowing or broken systems

Household cleaners and chemicals

Automotive fluids, such as oil and fuel

Harmful viruses, bacteria, molds, parasites and Giardia. These can be transmitted to humans

Debris, which feeds toxic organisms like blue-green algae

While first responders enter the water with appropriate gear, pets do not have the same protection.

“Please be mindful of the risks and avoid exposing your pets to floodwaters,” KPA said. “Their health and safety depend on you.”