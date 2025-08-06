San Antonio salon provides free back-to-school haircuts for children

Children and parents recently lined up at a San Antonio hair salon to receive free back-to-school haircuts.

Visible Mane Studio, a family-run salon located near Loop 410 and Highway 151, opened its doors to neighbors of all ages.

The studio’s goal is to keep haircuts affordable.

Desire Castillo, Visible Mane Studio manager, said people’s hair can have a big impact on their confidence.

“Sometimes I have kids at school who don’t get that or don’t get a chance to go in for whatever reason,” Castillo said. “So it’s nice just to know that all the kids are going to start clean and groomed.”

Read also: