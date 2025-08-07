East Central ISD welcomes students as Hornets return with new opportunities, challenges

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday was an exciting day as the Hornets returned to their classrooms.

The East Central Independent School District (ECISD) said it expects a whopping 12,900 students during the 2025-26 academic year.

The growth reflects the expansion in the community, which itself brings new opportunities and challenges.

After last year’s momentum, the district is ready to capitalize on its academic achievements.

Notably, three elementary schools earned “A” ratings while two others received “B” ratings, according to Brandon Oliver, the district’s director of marketing and communications.

Oliver said that the progress highlights the district’s commitment to quality education.

One significant policy contributing to the improvements could be the removal of cell phones in classrooms.

A new Texas law this year bans the use of cellphones in classrooms. However, ECISD implemented a policy last year that required cellphones to be out of sight during class time.

“What we did last year was out of sight, out of mind,” Oliver said. “You know, put (cellphones) under your bag, put it in your pocket, don’t take it out, right? You’re there to learn. And not play games, not texting your friends, you know? And honestly, that’s where a lot of behavioral issues come from, the cell phone.”

Parents are encouraged to discuss with their children about keeping cell phones turned off and tucked away in backpacks or pockets to avoid confiscation.

