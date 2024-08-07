New East Central ISD campus welcomes students to new school year

SAN ANTONIO – A new school welcomed its first students on the first day of classes Wednesday in the East Central Independent School District.

Honor Elementary rolled out the welcome mat for the kiddos, who said they were excited and nervous about the new school year.

Nathan Neuls, a second grader, said he wanted “to learn new stuff.”

Tynlee Crabb, a third grader, was looking forward to “having fun with friends.”

But Zander Whyte needed some reassurance that everything was going to be OK, so he brought his sleeping blanket to school, saying he was “nervous.” His friend, Shanna Tate, agreed that she was just as nervous.

East Central ISD is among the first districts to begin a new school year.

