Share your 2024 back-to-school photos with KSAT Connect

Your photos can be shared on air or on KSAT.com

. (KSAT)

Please do not submit professional photos as we can not use them

SAN ANTONIO – Students across the San Antonio area are gearing up for back to school. While the school year has already begun for some districts like La Vernia ISD, others are counting down until the first day.

KSAT 12 wants to see your back-to-school photos! Submit them to KSAT Connect, and you can be featured on KSAT 12 or KSAT.com.

Check out some of the recent submissions down below.

millie69

My grandbabies. 1st day of school Ali and Yve. Kindergarten & 5th grade.

San Antonio
Claudine Perez

First day of their senior year!!! Senior sunrise for Natalia Mustangs!!!!

Devine
Claudine Perez

First day of school for Natalia Mustangs!! My handsome grandsonshine!!!!

Devine
Dania

1st day of Middle School!

Natalia
Dania

1st day of School! Natalia ISD

Natalia

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “School” as the channel and “Back to School” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

