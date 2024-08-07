School zones go back into effect as students return to class

A sign indicates a school crossing zone in Houston in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – As students head back to class, school zones for drivers are back in effect.

School zones are generally active from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and any violations could cost you a lot of money.

If you’re caught speeding in a school zone, regardless of speed, it can cost you as much as $359 per violation.

If you drive past a stopped school bus, the fine could be $661 per violation. Parking violations within a school zone could result in a $160 fine.

Other violations, such as being on your phone within a school zone, could cost you $294.

The Texas Department of Transportation urges drivers to be alert for young pedestrians and cyclists as the school year begins. Slow down, stay alert, and follow all traffic laws.

TxDOT said in addition to the 748 crashes that occurred in Texas school zones last year, there were also 2,523 collisions involving school buses in the state, resulting in 11 people killed and 63 seriously injured.

The most common crash causes were preventable driver behaviors, such as speeding, distracted driving and failure to yield the right of way, TxDOT said.

Here are some important tips while driving near school zones:

Tips for driving in school zones

Be aware. Traffic patterns around schools may have changed since last school year.

Stay alert and put your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.

Stop and yield the right of way to a pedestrian, bicyclist, or other vulnerable road user in a crosswalk. The Lisa Torry Smith Act of 2021 enhanced the penalties for failing to follow the law and protect people in crosswalks. Seriously injuring someone who is lawfully in a crosswalk is now a state jail felony.

Obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.

Know where to go. Drop off and pick up your kids in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.

Be on the lookout. Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.

Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

Tips for drivers sharing the road with school buses

Follow school buses at a safe distance. Remember, they make frequent stops.

Stop for school buses. Do not pass a school bus if you see flashing red lights or an extended stop sign on a school bus, regardless of which direction you’re headed, unless the bus is on the opposite roadway of a divided highway. Continue once the bus has moved, the flashing lights stop flashing or the bus driver signals it’s OK to pass.

Stay alert for children around buses and remember that they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.

Violations can lead to a fine of up to $1,250 for a first offense.

Tips for children walking or biking to school