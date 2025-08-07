What to know as COVID-19 cases trend upward in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – If you notice some of your coworkers coughing and sniffing, they could be experiencing a case of COVID-19.

Medical professionals in Bexar County indicate that COVID-19 cases are trending upward again.

University Health has shared data revealing a significant increase in COVID-related health visits, more than double between June and July.

Data of respiratory cases collected by University Health. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website highlights that emergency room visits for COVID-19 in Texas, though currently low, are increasing.

However, this trend is not unique to Texas; 40 states across the country are reporting growing numbers of COVID-19 cases as well.

Pediatrician Benjamin Balderman, MD, from University Health System, offers insight into the recent surge. He suspects that summer travel may have contributed to increased exposure.

Balderman has observed a notable rise in cases over the past few weeks. Many cases present symptoms similar to the common cold, including fever, cough, and congestion.

“The only real way to try to prevent serious symptoms from COVID is by getting the COVID vaccination,” he said. “But if you do end up catching it, it’s Tylenol, Motrin, hydration, making sure you’re not having trouble breathing.”