Caregivers conference to offer financial, legal and support resources under one roof

SAN ANTONIO – The state of Texas reports that there are about 3.4 million family caregivers whose unpaid care amounts to approximately $41 billion.

More than 1 million of those caregivers— about a third — care for loved ones with dementia.

Jim Schock was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018 and died on May 29.

“They called him the gentle giant. He was just such a nice man and he had such a good sense of humor and he had just this uproarious laugh,” Kathleen Schock said, smiling as she talked about her late husband of 54 years. “Caregiving is all-consuming and it’s isolating because you’re so totally focused on the caregiving.”

Kathleen Schock said the current economy made things even harder.

“Everything is so much more expensive. It’s crazy,” Kathleen Schock said. “The supplies are essential, and none of it’s covered. Once you’re in hospice, some things are covered, but until then, it’s pretty much all you.”

She said the responsibilities and balancing act can be too much to handle.

That’s why Kathleen Schock said she was grateful that she reached out to the Alzheimer’s Association of San Antonio and South Texas early on, where she found many types of support.

Much of that support was found at the annual conference, which offers education on dementia but also resources for caregivers.

“Legal ramifications and making sure that you have documents in place so that when you’re making decisions for your loved one,” Kathleen Schock said.

She mentioned an exhibitor’s hall where crucial resources are gathered in one place.

“If you’re thinking about a residential placement, if you wanna know about memory cafes, if you want to know who has support groups, who has things to offer, like the diaper bank or the food bank,” she said.

The biggest help is something many non-caregivers might not think of.

“You can bring your loved one because they’ll have respite care, because you can’t leave them on their own at home. You have to take them with you,” Kathleen Schock said. “So when you register, there’ll be a place where you can say, I would like respite on site during the conference. It’s so special.”

This year, Kathleen Schock said she will sit on the caregiver’s panel and offer her experiences and advice.

“My one big piece of advice is, don’t be in denial. Realize you’re in a situation, be proactive, reach out there, and accept all the help that’s available,” she said. “You have more support, and that allows you to be more supportive of your loved one.”

Kathleen Schock said offering this help to others helps her keep Jim Schock’s memory alive.

The local Alzheimer’s Association Caregivers’ Conference is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23.

For the first time, the free conference will be held in two locations in San Antonio and on Zoom:

UT Health San Antonio (Main) Campus, Academic Learning & Teaching Center (ALTC), RM 3.304, 7703 Floyd Curl Dr.

Last Chance Ministries 404 Brady Blvd.

To register, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website.

