Family remembers ‘selfless’ San Antonio woman who died after aiding Hill Country flood recovery

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a San Antonio woman who died helping flood victims in Sandy Creek after the Hill Country floods remembers her as “selfless” and “courageous.”

Lysa Hieber, 65, spent nearly a month helping search for people and belongings while providing medical care to volunteers and community members.

“Lysa was a force of nature,” Loretta Hieber said. “She was probably the most courageous person I knew.”

Lysa Hieber served as a nurse for 30 years, both in and out of the military.

“She served in the Iraq War as a nurse,” Loretta Hieber said. “Her job was to fly wounded soldiers from Iraq to Germany for treatment. She was somebody who was just born to give to others, and unfortunately, the last time she was volunteering was just too much for her health.”

Lysa Hieber developed heart issues while in the military. After leaving service, her family said she immediately began volunteering after every disaster she could.

“She was gathering supplies for those who needed it, providing medical care for people who were out searching,” said Hannah Rockel, Lysa Hieber’s daughter. “She had been working on getting the nurse practitioners that were volunteering the ability to provide IVs to anybody who needed them.”

Despite her heart problems and the hard work that came with search, rescue, recovery and medical help after the July 4 floods, Lysa Hieber’s family said she continued to do what she loved.

“One of the lost discussions I had with her, she was saying that she felt that there were more that could have been, should have been done for the people of Sandy Creek, and that’s why she wanted to stay and help,” Loretta Hieber said.

“She lived her life for others, which I feel like you hear a lot, but she really did,” Rockel said.

“We all aspire to keep part of what she was like — selfless, nonjudgmental, taking anybody and everybody in who needed a home, and just always giving to others,” Loretta Hieber said.

