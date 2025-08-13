Man killed in possible drive-by shooting on West Side identified, ME’s office says

Shooting near the intersection of Coronado Avenue and Ceralvo Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed in a possible drive-by shooting on the West Side has been identified, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities responded to the shooting around 2:40 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of Southlawn Avenue, near Ceralvo Street.

Antonio Sanchez, 44, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

According to a San Antonio police officer on scene, officers conducted an unrelated traffic stop when they heard multiple shots fired nearby.

When officers arrived at the scene on Southlawn Avenue, they said they found Sanchez dead in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night.

