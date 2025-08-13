Post-July 4 floodwater samples in Kendall County rank below level for recommended recreational use

COMFORT, TEXAS - JULY 04: Boerne search and rescue teams navigate upstream in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Eric Vryn/Getty Images)

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Five weeks after the Hill Country experienced a historic flood, Kendall County officials said its recreational water is not completely safe for public use.

During a Tuesday morning Kendall County Commissioners Court meeting, commissioners discussed three floodwater samples that were tested in the aftermath of the Fourth of July flooding.

The recreational water was tested to gauge whether or not it was now safe for public use.

According to emergency management officials, all samples came back below the level recommended for the general public’s recreational use.

While Kendall County commissioners told residents to “use their best judgement,” as there might be contaminants in the water, an expert who spoke to KSAT said it is best to stay away from water if it has not been deemed safe for public use.

“They [the contaminants] can cause a variety of different health issues, ranging from immune problems to even cancer,” Dr. Zoran, co-founder and director of the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET), said.

In addition to recreational water use, the Kendall County commissioners met on Tuesday to discuss other topics related to the Hill Country floods, including debris removal.

Debris removal update

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) County Liaison Officer Scott Haynes gave the commissioners an update on flood recovery in Kendall County.

Haynes said the aftermath has shifted to the “debris management” phase.

So far, approximately 7,300 cubic yards’ worth of storm debris has been cleared countywide.

“This is a long process,” Haynes said. “A lot goes into it.”

Two contractors are providing debris removal for private property, with funds provided by the state, Haynes said. Each owner has to fill out a Right of Entry (ROE) form before the process can be completed.

Haynes said owners can get their storm debris removed from their property by calling 830-217-2890 or by filling out this form.

Contractor representatives will also be at the Golden Age Center this week at 628 Front St. in Comfort for those who need help with the process.

