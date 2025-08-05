Recovery grants open for humanities institutions impacted by Texas floods, NEH says

Drone footage captured the catastrophic floods that heavily damaged areas of the Texas Hill Country on Friday, July 4, 2025.

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) has opened emergency grants for institutions impacted by the July flooding across Central Texas.

Applications will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis until next January from organizations in or serving counties in disaster-declared areas of the state, an NEH release said.

Recommended Videos

The funding of up to $30,000 could be used by organizations in FEMA-designated areas of the state to preserve documents, books, photographs, artworks, historical objects, audiovisual media and digital collections damaged by the floods.

Potential avenues for funding to assist organizations include drying, cleaning and packing collections, as well as consulting with preservation professionals.

Prospective organizations are asked to contact NEH directly with questions about the grants.

Read more: