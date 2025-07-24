Community rallies to rebuild after Hill Country Arts Foundation devastated by recent floods

INGRAM, Texas – For almost 70 years, the Hill Country Arts Foundation and Visual Arts Center has been a cultural landmark home to a unique Stonehenge replica, showcasing art and theater.

However, after the recent flooding, the beloved building lies in ruins.

Visual Arts Director Rachel Lovelace, a lifelong community member, was among the 80-plus volunteers who shoveled, salvaged and recovered what they could.

“Community members, all of whom had a different story of their personal love for this facility, and they got in with shovels, they salvaged what they could, surprisingly a lot,” Lovelace said.

The theater, where Lovelace grew up, has suffered significant damage. The offices, indoor theater, studio, gallery, ceramic studio and gift shop are all gone.

The rebuilding process is expected to cost millions of dollars.

Lovelace praises the community’s resilience.

“The human determination and just the get up and go like my goodness,” she said. “We don’t get rescued. We come in, we look for our people, and we get out there. ”

Though the road to recovery is long, the show will go on. Some scheduled events will still take place as the foundation pushes forward.

“We’ve got to pull ourselves out of the mud and do what we can to heal,” Lovelace said.

