Flooded Ingram community theater faces at least $1.2 million in damage, volunteers work to rebuild

INGRAM, Texas – The recent devastating floods along the Guadalupe River have left the heart of Ingram’s community theater severely damaged, with the building’s floor collapsed and the indoor space now too unstable to enter.

For 66 years, the Hill Country Arts Foundation Point Theatre has been a cultural hub where neighbors gathered to watch performances and express themselves.

Sarah Tacey, executive director of the Hill Country Arts Foundation, said volunteers have been working tirelessly despite the extensive damage.

“They were here just up to their chins and mud with the rest of us, and they said we’re here for the long haul with you," Tacey said.

Floodwaters broke windows and pushed debris through the building, including the recently opened ceramic studio. The flood also knocked out the outdoor theater’s walls.

Despite the physical destruction, Tacey said the community’s loss is far more profound.

“We lost a building. It’s nothing compared to the loss of life,” she said.

The theatre’s Facebook page has honored its beloved members who did not survive the floods, which is why volunteers continue their work.

“We’re trying to honor the people who loved us that we’ve lost,” Tacey said. “We’re fixing the things we can and mourning the things that we can’t.”

An insurance adjuster told Tacey that the building damage, excluding the equipment inside, is estimated to be at least $1.2 million in damages.

However, Tacey told KSAT that support has poured in from across the globe, including donations from people in the theater community.

Tacey said she remains hopeful the theater will be restored and its spotlights will shine again.

More recent coverage of the Hill Country floods on KSAT: