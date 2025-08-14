Skip to main content
2 hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on Northeast Side, SAPD says

The driver who caused the crash fled from the scene, police said

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

A multi-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market 78 at Mallard Meadow. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were rushed to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Thursday on Farm-to-Market 78 at Mallard Meadow, not far from Woodlake Parkway.

Police said that the driver of a vehicle was heading eastbound and veered into traffic going the opposite direction. The driver crashed into a Jeep and another car, according to police.

SAPD said the vehicle that hit the incoming traffic flipped over, and the driver fled from the scene. A female passenger was hospitalized with injuries described as “not severe,” police stated.

According to SAPD, a person inside one of the other vehicles involved was taken to a hospital with a broken leg.

The driver who fled could face a charge of failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury, if located, police said.

FM 78 at Mallard Meadow is expected to reopen within 45 minutes.

