ME’s office identifies man killed in West Side West Side dirt bike crash while attempting to go around traffic

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed on a dirt bike while attempting to go around traffic in a crash over the weekend.

Eric Yanez Jr., 34, died from blunt force injuries due to an accident, the ME’s office ruled.

Yanez died just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday after colliding with the back of a pick-up truck on Marbauch Avenue, a sergeant on the scene told KSAT.

After attempting to go around the truck, Yanez swerved back into the lane and hit the pick-up truck. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

It is unclear whether Yanez was speeding, but the sergeant said even a small-speed crash can kill those not wearing a helmet.

The sergeant also said the dirt bike should not have been driven on a neighborhood road.

A teenage male passenger was also riding on the back of the dirt bike, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

