South Side pedestrian struck, killed by motorcyclist, police say

San Antonio police said it is investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian. The collision happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2025, in the 3700 block of Presa Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers were dispatched to the collision at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of South Presa Street, which is located near Chicago Boulevard.

Recommended Videos

According to SAPD, the driver of the motorcycle traveled northbound on Presa Street when an adult male pedestrian came out in the middle of the road.

Officers said the motorcyclist attempted to maneuver out of the way but was unsuccessful.

First responders were able to begin treating the pedestrian, but police said he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim.

SAPD said the motorcyclist remained at the scene for treatment and is also cooperating with the department’s investigation.