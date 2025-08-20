Lace up for San Antonio’s Head for the Cure 5K supporting brain tumor research

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is gearing up for the 12th annual Head for the Cure 5K, a vibrant community event dedicated to raising funds, awareness and hope for those affected by brain cancer. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Sept. 27, at Providence Catholic School, right outside the KSAT 12 studios at 1215 North St. Mary’s Street.

Runners and walkers will lace up their shoes not just for fitness, but to support vital brain tumor research right in San Antonio.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit local efforts for brain cancer research.

Join KSAT and anchor Stephanie Serna as the emcee, making it a special day for the community and the station alike. The race holds deep meaning for KSAT, as it honors the memory of our late News Director, Jim Boyle, who passed away in 2014 from Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Boyle’s legacy continues to inspire many at KSAT, fueling our commitment to this cause and reminding everyone why the fight against brain cancer matters so much.

Join the movement, step by step, as San Antonio comes together to defeat brain cancer.

Just enter the code CURE at checkout and get $7 off your registration. The discount remains active up to race day.

