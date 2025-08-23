UTSA’s new downtown location, One Riverwalk Place, welcomes students for the new school year

One Riverwalk Place is located near the River Walk at 700 N. St Mary's St. in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio announced the opening of its new downtown location, One Riverwalk Place.

Students, faculty and staff began moving into the 18-story, 265,000-square-foot building in early August for the fall 2025 semester, according to a news release.

Recommended Videos

One Riverwalk Place is located at 700 N. St. Mary’s St., across the River Walk from UTSA’s Southwest Campus, and is the new home for the Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design’s School of Architecture + Planning.

UTSA completed the purchase of One Riverwalk Place in March as part of its plan “to promote community partnerships and provide meaningful opportunities to learn and work in the city’s urban core,” the release said.

“Our new location in the heart of the city helps us better serve the profession as well as the members of our community,” said Michelangelo Sabatino, incoming director of the School of Architecture + Planning. “From this new urban platform, we plan to collectively reimagine more livable, more resilient and more beautiful cities.”

This fall, over 900 students, faculty and staff will use new spaces on floors seven to 12 of the building, the release said.

Study spaces are available in the fourth-floor student lounge and patio areas adjacent to the River Walk, the release said. Beverage and snack vending machines can also be found on the first and fourth floors, with plans in the works to open a full-service food counter by spring 2026.

“More programs and services are expected to occupy One Riverwalk Place as the university continues to grow,” the release said. “In Spring 2026, the Institute of Economic Development will be housed in the building along with other academic programs and support services that will be determined in the coming months and years.”

The release said students, faculty and staff have a variety of options to get to the building, including the VIA bus service, which is free with VIA U-Pass. VIA U-Pass holders can also take advantage of free rides within the VIA Link downtown zone.

People with appropriate UTSA permits can also access parking at the connected One Riverwalk Place Garage or at the adjacent Southwest Campus.

Read also: