UT System names Taylor Eighmy as inaugural president of new UT San Antonio campus

SAN ANTONIO – The first president of the UT System’s reimagined campus in San Antonio will have a familiar face.

According to a Wednesday news release, the university system named Taylor Eighmy as the first president of the new UT San Antonio, which is a result of a merger between the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio).

The UT System previously announced the merger of both schools into one university in August 2024.

“President Eighmy has guided the integration process with remarkable leadership, and he and his team have created great enthusiasm among both campuses and across the San Antonio community,” UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin P. Eltife said, in part. “We are proud of President Eighmy and his leadership of UTSA over the past eight years. He has consistently demonstrated that he is the best person to lead the new integrated institution going forward.”

Eighmy has served as UTSA’s president since 2017.

“I am deeply grateful to Chairman Eltife and all the regents for bestowing upon me the privilege of leading the most exciting initiative in American higher education,” Eighmy said in a statement. “We’ve combined two superb institutions to form a new model for public research universities. UT San Antonio has unmatched opportunity, talent and momentum. We are uniquely positioned to become one of the most consequential and forward-driving universities in the United States.”

When UT San Antonio officially becomes a university on Sept. 1, UT System officials said the campus will have more than 40,000 students, north of 17,000 faculty and staff members and “$7 billion per year in economic impact.”

