‘Feels like a downgrade’: Social media users react to rebranded UTSA logo

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio is getting a rebrand, according to documents from the UT System Board of Regents.

Part of the regents’ meetings this week included the approval of a new proposed logo and shortened name for the university, which has recently integrated with UT Health San Antonio.

The University of San Antonio will be shortened to UT San Antonio, rather than UTSA, the documents said.

While the name was decided after more than 45 stakeholder meetings with over 1,000 people participating, some on social media are giving the new identity mixed reviews.

Here are some comments from this post on X:

“Looks like Whataburger lmao.”

“I like it!”

“As a UTSA alum and designer, this new logo feels like a downgrade, not a rebrand. We went from unique, bold and unmistakable San Antonio to...generic LinkedIn corporate. We weren’t just a “health science merger.” We were Roadrunners. Y’all didn’t unify us -- You erased us."

“This is good. Things are exploding and will continue to explode. Crazy to think how far that school has come so quickly.”

“Not a fan.”

“Is this real...”

“Mehhhhh would be nice to have the Alamo on there.”

“Hate it!!!!”

“I like it honestly, looks a little more prestigious and fitting for a research university.”

“I can’t say I hate it...but I definitely am not a fan of it.”