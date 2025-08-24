Woman hospitalized after being shot multiple times on East Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of East Commerce Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after being shot multiple times while trying to break up a fight on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of East Commerce Street.

Recommended Videos

According to an SAPD preliminary report, a physical altercation between two parties began before officers arrived. During the fight, the woman attempted to stop it.

Police said the shooter pulled out a weapon and shot the woman multiple times before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

First responders provided aid to the woman before she was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The shooter remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: