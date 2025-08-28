Man killed after argument escalates to gunfire near bus stop in front of Walgreens, SAPD says

Police vehicles line SW Military Drive after a shooting took place on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – A man died at a hospital after he was shot in the chest near a bus stop in front of a Walgreens on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2400 block of Southwest Military Drive near South Zarzamora Street.

SAPD said that the gunman pulled out a shotgun and fired a shot at the victim amid an argument.

The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle as the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

According to SAPD, the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. An officer at the scene initially told KSAT that two people — identified as possible suspects — fled.

