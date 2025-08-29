San Antonio Humane Society to host low-cost spay and neuter clinic next month

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Humane Society and Valero will host a low-cost spay and neuter clinic next month.
Twenty-dollar services for dogs and cats will be available on Sept. 25-26 at the humane society’s Leeu Naylor Medical Building off Fredericksburg Road.
For those interested in bringing their pets, see below for information on the two-day schedule.
Thursday, Sept. 25 registration
- 25 Dog Appts Available (2-40 lbs)
- 30 Cat Appts Available
Friday, Sept. 26 registration
- 25 Dog Appts Available (2-40 lbs)
- 30 Cat Appts Available
The humane society will accept dogs and cats that are up to eight and 10 years old, respectively.
The promotion is available with no zip code restrictions, according to a news release.
