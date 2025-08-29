Skip to main content
Clear icon
81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio Humane Society to host low-cost spay and neuter clinic next month

Registration for the limited daily spots opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 29

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

vote 4 the best pets top 5

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Humane Society and Valero will host a low-cost spay and neuter clinic next month.

Twenty-dollar services for dogs and cats will be available on Sept. 25-26 at the humane society’s Leeu Naylor Medical Building off Fredericksburg Road.

Recommended Videos

For those interested in bringing their pets, see below for information on the two-day schedule.

Thursday, Sept. 25 registration

  • 25 Dog Appts Available (2-40 lbs)
  • 30 Cat Appts Available

Friday, Sept. 26 registration

  • 25 Dog Appts Available (2-40 lbs)
  • 30 Cat Appts Available

The humane society will accept dogs and cats that are up to eight and 10 years old, respectively.

The promotion is available with no zip code restrictions, according to a news release.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos