2 new spay and neuter clinics open to address stray animal crisis in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Last fall, the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services was allocated $32.3 million in the 2025 budget by city leaders, marking a record budget increase.

Part of the goal for the increase was to get control of the overpopulation of animals and roaming animal calls. Two new clinics were already in the plans.

This spring, the East and West Side spay and neuter clinics opened their doors.

The clinics are located in the Denver Heights and Las Palmas neighborhoods, where stray animals are a problem.

ACS Clinic Manager Chelsea Arch says there is a need for low to no-cost clinic services in the community.

“The goal is really to reduce the overpopulation by sterilizing the animals in the communities where we see the highest volume coming into the shelter,” Arch said.

KSAT visited the West Side clinic, where we met Nannette Amador. She took a dog she found in her neighborhood and is doing her part to find it a new home.

“He’s here to be neutered. That way, I can give him to a pit bull rescue,” Amador said. “No one wants to adopt a pit bull, but this is the nicest dog I’ve ever had to deal with.”

More than 300 surgeries have been performed at the West Side clinic since it opened in April.

“We will do whatever we can to try and keep those animals in their homes and make sure that they are not reproducing so that we don’t have an overpopulation issue that continues to increase,“ Arch said.

