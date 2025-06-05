Animal Care Services credits faster response times to staff additions

Denver Heights neighbors have reported that Animal Care Services (ACS) responded faster than usual to a recent call, raising questions about the impact of taxpayer funding.

SAN ANTONIO – Denver Heights neighbors have reported that Animal Care Services (ACS) responded faster than usual to a recent call, raising questions about the impact of taxpayer funding.

Last year, the city allocated a record $28.5 million for animal control services to enhance response times. The city receives about 3,500 reports of animal bites annually.

Amadeo Ramirez, a recent dog bite victim, shared his experience in May, saying, “I drive by and they start chasing me; one of them stuck around to give me this gash.”

Ramirez noted that ACS located the dogs within approximately 30 minutes.

His grandmother, Rose Monsivais, expressed surprise at the quick response, saying, stray dogs are a constant problem. She added that ACS had previously picked up multiple stray dogs in her area.

ACS reports an improved response rate, reaching 82.4 percent of 3,200 critical calls between October 2024 and April 2025. In fiscal year 2023-2024, they responded to 62.4 percent of 55,611 critical calls.

The agency credits the addition of ten new officers, funded by the increased budget. It anticipates that a new spay/neuter clinic on the East Side will help control pet overpopulation. A separate clinic was also added to the West Side

