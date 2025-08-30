Moped driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after North Side crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crashing his moped on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the roundabout where Fulton Avenue and Blanco Road meet.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the man was riding a silver 2021 KYMC moped southbound on Blanco Road when he lost control entering the roundabout at Fulton Avenue.

Police said he then struck the raised concrete sidewalk at the southwest corner of the roundabout and was ejected from the moped.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are no criminal elements involved in the crash.

