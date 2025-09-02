2 detained after alleged ATM robbery on Southeast Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police said two people were detained in connection with an alleged robbery on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were detained in connection with an alleged ATM robbery on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to a Chase Bank ATM in the 1100 block of Goliad Road after a caller reported that an “ATM driver” was being robbed.

Recommended Videos

The detainees’ vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived but was later found just north of the location, police said.

SAPD said one of the detainees ran from police before an officer caught up with them. The other person remained in the vehicle and was also detained.

Tuesday’s alleged ATM robbery is the third KSAT has covered in the last five weeks.

The first robbery happened on Aug. 4, when four people are wanted for robbing a Bank of America ATM on the West Side. According to a preliminary SAPD report, the robbers exited a car and told the employee servicing the machine to get out of the way.

The third robbery took place on Aug. 27, when San Antonio police said it was searching for two other suspects wanted in connection with a Wells Fargo ATM robbery on the South Side.

Additional information on Tuesday’s ATM robbery was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: