Bexar County inmate dies after suffering medical episode, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center died after suffering a medical episode at the jail on Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy found Dimitri Sandoval Lira, 38, unresponsive in his cell around 8:40 a.m., the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The deputy performed life-saving measures until additional medical staff arrived. First responders provided assistance, but BCSO said Lira was later pronounced dead at 8:58 a.m.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to determine Lira’s cause and manner of death. However, BCSO said they believe preexisting health conditions may have worsened the medical episode Lira experienced.

Lira was booked into the Bexar County jail on July 31 on an assault of a family or household member charge, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

The Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office is handling the investigation, while BCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an administrative review.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Lira is the ninth person — and the fifth inmate in less than three months — who has died at the Bexar County jail since Jan. 1, 2025.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) has been notified of Lira’s death. In late July, the Bexar County jail was deemed out of compliance with the commission.

However, on Aug. 19, the sheriff’s office said the jail regained compliance with the TCJS.

