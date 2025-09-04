Hays High School student arrested for possessing firearm on campus, sheriff’s office says

BUDA, Texas – A Hays High School student was arrested Thursday for possessing a firearm while on campus, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The 15-year-old student was arrested on four charges, including unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places, a second-degree felony, and threatening to exhibit or use a firearm at school or on a school bus, a third-degree felony.

According to the release, the student’s firearm had a defaced serial number.

He was taken to the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center, the release said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477.

