KSAT Q&A: UT San Antonio official discusses merger, new unified public research institution

SAN ANTONIO – Jennifer Potter, the Senior Executive Vice President of Research and Innovation at UT San Antonio, joined KSAT Q&A to discuss the newly completed merger between UTSA and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

With the merger, the University of Texas at San Antonio is now the third-largest public research university in Texas.

Potter said that UTSA students will have greater opportunities for those pursuing health careers and graduate programs.

She said the merger will help apply UTSA research towards serving UT Health San Antonio patients.

Potter also said that in bringing so many researchers and physicians together, the university can work towards further cancer, diabetes and dementia research.

“We already had two great universities,” she said, “Combining us means we have the ability to multiply what we do and bring such greatness to the community.”

