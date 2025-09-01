UT San Antonio merger completed, becoming Texas’ third-largest public research university

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio announced the completion of the institution’s unified merger on Monday morning, according to a news release.

The UT System’s Board of Regents formally announced the plans last year.

With the merger completed, the University of Texas at San Antonio (UT San Antonio) is now the state’s third-largest public research university in Texas, according to annual research expenditures, behind Texas A&M University and UT Austin, the release said.

“We intentionally grounded UT San Antonio in excellence — excellence in education, healthcare, transdisciplinary research and discovery — to form a model public research university that is nimble, creative and unlike any other,” said UT San Antonio President Taylor Eighmy.

Eighmy, who has been at UTSA since 2017, was named as the institution’s inaugural president last month.

UT San Antonio now comprises 40,000 students, 17,000 employees and more than $486 million in annual research expenditures, the release said.

The merger now puts 15 colleges across the school’s six campuses, offering 320 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates.

For instance, UT San Antonio announced a new journalism program last month.

The UT San Antonio Health Science Center is the region’s only academic health center and “a globally leading health sciences institution,” the release said.

Athletics stays part of UT San Antonio’s culture; student athletes will continue to compete as part of the American Conference, and Rowdy the Roadrunner remains the school’s mascot.

UT San Antonio is projected to have a $7 billion annual economic impact, the release states.

“I cannot overstate the significance of what this new UT San Antonio will mean to Texas and the nation,” said UT System Board of Regents chairman Kevin Eltife. “This is and always will be about impact. It’s about bringing together two institutions that complement each other - one with academics, research, the arts, and athletics and another that has all that you could ask for to make patients’ lives better through health education, research, and clinical care.”

