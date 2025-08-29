UTSA launches new journalism degree to equip students for the fast-changing media field

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) is launching a new bachelor’s degree in journalism, designed to prepare students for the fast-changing world of media.

The program, which officially launched in the fall semester, aims to go beyond traditional classroom learning by offering students hands-on experience and a focus on emerging technologies — including artificial intelligence and digital storytelling.

Salma Cano, a UTSA student starting classes this week, said she is excited for the new semester, but she also looks forward to having the opportunity to pursue the technical side of journalism, as well as focus on print reporting.

“That’s super exciting because UTSA was the perfect school for me to come to in terms of location,” Cano said. “But (at the time) all that I saw was a communications major. And, when I heard about the new journalism program, it was the perfect opportunity.”

The degree has been in the works for several years, according to Dr. Mary Dixson, a professor of instruction in the Department of Communication at UTSA.

“We are so excited to be able to offer a bachelor’s degree in journalism,” Dixson said. “Our students have been asking for it when they come in and say, ‘I want to be a journalist. I want to work in TV or print.’”

A key focus of the new curriculum will be on community journalism and new media, both of which are areas reshaping how stories are told and shared.

The goal is to equip students with the tools and adaptability needed to thrive in a field being reshaped by technology.

“One of the great things about starting at this point is we’re launching this program just as the industry is shifting,” Dixson added. “We can look at the media landscape with a fresh perspective.”

The program will also include conversations around the use of artificial intelligence in journalism — both the opportunities and ethical challenges it presents.

“You’ve got some really great opportunities with AI, but we also get the chance to talk to students about what some of the challenges are,” Dixson said.

For students like Cano, who want to stay in San Antonio while pursuing a journalism career, the program provides a vital path forward.

“You’re going to need to learn to adapt,” Cano said. “The world of media is ever-changing and always growing; it’s not going away. I’ve accepted that I might need to change my approach.”

