TxDOT announces lane closures this weekend in northeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said multiple lane closures are in place this weekend in northeast Bexar County.

As part of the Interstate 35 Northeast Expansion project, TxDOT announced that all lanes of northbound I-35 at Loop 1604 are closed for concrete deck work. This closure will last from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday.

🚧WEEKEND CLOSURES🚧 Two major lane closures this weekend (9/5 - 9/8). All lanes of I-35 NB at Loop 1604 will be closed for concrete deck work and the intersection of Retama Parkway at the I-35 SB frontage road will be closed for drainage installation work. pic.twitter.com/98jg3868le — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) September 5, 2025

Drivers should follow the detour to the turnaround at Pat Booker Road to access northbound I-35.

TxDOT also said that the intersection of Retama Parkway at the southbound I-35 frontage road will also be closed. The closure is expected to last until 5 a.m. on Monday. Drivers are encouraged to follow the detour from Evans Road to Lookout Road if they are looking to access eastbound and westbound Retama Parkway.

The southbound I-35 exit ramp to Retama Park is also closed.

